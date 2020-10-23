HUNTINGTON — An early- morning call about vehicles being shot at Wednesday led police to uncover a “significant amount of illegal narcotics” in a downtown Huntington hotel room.
Darryl Eric Hill, 37, of Detroit, was charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and multiple counts of destruction of property.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 1200 and 1300 blocks of 6th Avenue for reports of multiple parked vehicles being struck by gunfire, one of which had an occupant who was not injured during the shooting.
Officers with the patrol bureau found the suspect vehicle around 9 a.m. Wednesday, which led detectives and members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force to a downtown Huntington hotel, where they located the suspect.
Hill was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was executed at his hotel room.
Officers recovered in the room what is believed to be the firearm used in the shooting. A “significant amount of illegal narcotics,” digital scales, multiple cellphones and $20,000 in cash were also found.
Cornwell said Hill admitted to the shooting during an interview with police.
Hill is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $67,500 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 7th Avenue.
SRL and leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Auto tampering, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Open container and intoxication or drinking in public places, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Warrant service, 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, 400 block of 11th Street.
Shoplifting, 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon Oct. 7, 2900 block of Irvin Avenue.
Forgery and uttering, larceny, midnight May 1, 800 block of 11th Street.
Loitering, 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 6th Street.
DUI less than .150, 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Buffington Street.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of Oney Avenue.
Destruction of property and wanton endangerment, 4:13 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Reginald Q. Boggs, 57, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and destruction of property. Bond was $24,500.
Penelope Lynn Dupuie, 49, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Olivia A. Falvo, 26, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with shoplifting, destruction of property and burglary. Bond was $22,250.
Steadman Jymayr Gooden, 30, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, battery, fleeing on foot, domestic battery and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Charles Edward Knight, 42, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $60,000.
Michael James McCue, 31, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and destruction of property. His bond was set at $105,000.
Keren Nicole Neff, 36, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $60,000.
Michael Wayne Neff II, 36, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy, being a fugitive from justice and false information to law enforcement. Bond was $60,600.
Isaiah Michael Lee Runyon, 21, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of marijuana and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was not set.