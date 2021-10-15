HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a shooting was reported Friday morning.
According to City Communications Director Bryan Chambers, officers responded to Cabell Huntington Hospital at about 1:30 a.m. Friday for a call regarding a shooting victim.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. However, police said the man was uncooperative with officers.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:36 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:36 a.m. Friday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service, 10 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 32nd Street.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Oct. 10, 200 block of Clemm Street.
Found property, 1:13 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:58 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Madison Avenue.
Breaking and entering and destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 300 block of West 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Information report, 12:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Russell Brian Bibbee, 54, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
