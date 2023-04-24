HUNTINGTON — A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital early Monday morning with gunshot wounds, according to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher.
The dispatcher said a caller reported a shooting victim a few minutes before 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Huntington Police responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street, where they found the man on the ground with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital. HPD reported the victim’s injuries to be non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made in the investigation.
To report information regarding the incident, call HPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420 or leave an anonymous tip at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:12 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 2:12 a.m. Monday, near the corner in 13th Avenue and 6th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 1:41 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 7th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Possession of marijuana, 1:15 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 24th Street and 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 12:18 a.m. Monday, address not listed.
Information report, 7:55 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 13th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10:20 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Willow Street.
Trespass, 11:09 a.m. April 21, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 11:05 a.m. April 21, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 12:10 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Found property, 11:44 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Shoplifting, 12:45 a.m. April 18, 1600 block of Medical Center Drive.
Information report, 8:53 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4:50 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 20th Street and Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:03 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 6th Street.
Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Battery, 3:43 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 1:40 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of Bridge Street Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael James Burd, 45, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. April 21. Authorities in Cabell County charged Burd with three counts of delivery of controlled substances. Bond was set at $22,500.
Adam Edward Daniels, 42, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. April 21. Authorities in Cabell County charged Daniels with two counts of shoplifting and trespassing. Bond was set at $31,000.
Michael Dane Terry, 51, was jailed at 9 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Terry with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000.
Johnte Tyree Warren, 24, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Warren with intimidation of a public officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and domestic battery. Bond was set at $66,500 cash only.
John William Benson II, 42, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Benson with home confinement violation. No bond was set.
James Dean Elkins, 39, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. April 22. Authorities in Wayne County charged Elkins with malicious wounding and interfering with emergency communications. Bond was not set.
Gage Stewart Duncan, 28, was jailed at 1 p.m. April 21. Authorities in Putnam County charged Duncan with bond violation.
Justin Daniel Cook, 34, was jailed at 9:15 a.m. April 22. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Cook with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Brian Lee Corbett, 47, was jailed at 7:41 p.m. April 22. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Corbett with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Bond was set at $100,000.
Tanya Ann Renee Lewis, 36, was jailed at 7:11 p.m. April 22. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Lewis with conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000.
Duane Eddie Tackett Jr., 32, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. April 22. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Tackett with driving while license suspended or revoked, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $19,000 cash only.
Dottie Maye Hager, 41, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Hager with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Roy Antony Moore, 47, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Moore with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Allison Renee Hindy, 29, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. April 21. Authorities in Mason County charged Hindy with being a fugitive from justice. No bond.