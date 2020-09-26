Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:

Shoplifting — first and second offense, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, breaking and entering auto, midnight Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 4:09 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1:59 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 22nd Street.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4:08 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.

Battery, 4 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 13th Street.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 11:56 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Davis Street.

Robbery — first degree, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 4:20 a.m. Thursday, 6th Avenue and 4th Street.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 26th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Justin Alan Hammond, 30, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $50,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.