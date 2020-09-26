HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Shoplifting — first and second offense, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, breaking and entering auto, midnight Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 4:09 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:59 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4:08 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 4 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 11:56 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Davis Street.
Robbery — first degree, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 4:20 a.m. Thursday, 6th Avenue and 4th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Justin Alan Hammond, 30, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $50,000.