HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 22 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 5 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of California Street.
Paraphernalia, 2:47 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 1:42 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:14 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling, 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Artisan Avenue.
Information report, 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
DUI — habitual user, possession of a controlled substance, 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 10th Street.
Domestic battery, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of West 5th Street.
Operators/motorcycle, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
Grand larceny, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Enslow Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 18th Street Rear.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Bridges Street, Guyandotte.
Shoplifting — first and second offense, 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Burlington Road.
Attempt to commit felony, 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Melinda Fay Lett, 40, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with petit larceny, simple possession and burglary. Bond was set at $22,000.
Ricky Nelson, 54, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Derek Matthew Orme, 34, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with circuit warrant. Bond was not set.