The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 22 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Battery, 5 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of California Street.

Paraphernalia, 2:47 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.

Possession of marijuana, 1:42 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:14 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling, 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Artisan Avenue.

Information report, 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

DUI — habitual user, possession of a controlled substance, 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 10th Street.

Domestic battery, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of West 5th Street.

Operators/motorcycle, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Park Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 28th Street.

Grand larceny, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.

Breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Enslow Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 18th Street Rear.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Bridges Street, Guyandotte.

Shoplifting — first and second offense, 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.

Shoplifting, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Petit larceny, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Burlington Road.

Attempt to commit felony, 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Melinda Fay Lett, 40, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with petit larceny, simple possession and burglary. Bond was set at $22,000.

Ricky Nelson, 54, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Derek Matthew Orme, 34, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with circuit warrant. Bond was not set.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.