HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:17 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 5:17 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Staunton Street.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 1:25 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 11th Avenue.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Domestic battery and battery, 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Pogue Street.
Grand larceny, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Water Street.
Petit larceny, 10:35 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 13th Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight Nov. 17, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting and battery, 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Assault, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Camelot Drive.
Information report, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Nicholas Brian Blaylock, 37, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
