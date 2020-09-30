HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 23 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 7:38 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Brandishing and destruction of property, 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Warrant service, 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 8:17 p.m. Sunday, 3700 block of 4th Avenue.
Harassment, 5:52 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:33 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Open container, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 21, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:01 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Fugitive from justice, 2:33 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Trespass, 2:22 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Identity theft, noon Jan. 8, 2017, 4700 block of Riverside Drive.
Petit larceny, midnight Sept. 24, 1900 block of Rural Avenue.
Unlisted, 12:31 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:58 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 6:37 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, midnight Saturday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:45 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 5th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Herman Edison Aliff Jr., 46, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jason Heath Burks, 45, was jailed at 7:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jerell Maurice Johnson, 31, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving on a suspended or revoked license, seat belt violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and DUI. Bond was $54,700.