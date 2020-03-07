HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
First- and second-degree murder, 10:15 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Battery, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Olive Street and St. Louis Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Thursday, 3100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Information report, 12:45 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Found property, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, falsely reporting an emergency incident, 11:03 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:52 a.m. Thursday, 6th Avenue and 6th Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, 6th Avenue and 6th Street.
Information report, noon Wednesday, 2800 block of Washington Boulevard.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:13 a.m. Thursday, West 4th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Shoplifting first and second offense, midnight Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Brian Eddie Black, 33, was jailed at 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $90,000.
Christina Walker, 42, was jailed at 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $60,000.
Adam Gregory Walker, 30, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with brandishing, domestic battery and malicious wounding. Bond was $50,000.