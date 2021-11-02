HUNTINGTON —The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:26 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service and obstructing an officer, 4:26 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of West 10th Street.
Information report, 9:40 p.m. Oct. 17, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150 and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, 11:35 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:58 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Open container, 9:35 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Unlisted, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Holderby Road.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 4:36 p.m. 2800 block of 5 1/2 Alley.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:38 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Emmons Avenue.
Stolen auto, midnight Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, 7:15 a.m. Sunday, 8 mile marker westbound Interstate 64.
Attempt to commit a misdemeanor, 5:33 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 12th Avenue.
Open container, 6 p.m. Friday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 9:09 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Breaking and entering, 12:05 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct and battery, 2:58 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:.
Issiah Montez Pointer, 28, was jailed at 9:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was $5,000.
Patrick Lee Hudson, 42, was jailed at 1:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
