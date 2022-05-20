HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:13 p.m. Thursday. The individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
DUI less than .150, 10:13 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Hughes Street.
Shoplifting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 5:20 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Open container, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 2:21 p.m. Thursday, 28th Street and Roby Road.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. May 12, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. May 1, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:45 p.m. May 13, 500 block of Norway Avenue.
Brandishing, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, 9:10 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Runaway juvenile, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Staunton Road.
Warrant service/execution, 4:26 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
DVP violation, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 2:04 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, midnight Wednesday, 200 block of Marshall Street, Guyandotte.
Warrant service/execution, 12:17 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Carl Vinson Carpenter Jr., 49, was jailed at 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was set at $10,000.
Scott Edmund Graham, 44, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a probation hold. Bond has not been set.
Darrius Martez McNeely, 29, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $32,500.
Daviaunta Tamie-Da’mion Reaves, 24, was jailed at 10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Trevor Dean Williams, 35, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant and charged him with possession with intent to distribute and receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $55,000.
Chelsey Dawn Adams, 29, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed her on a capias warrant. Bond was denied.
Chad Allen Sammons, 36, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
Paul David Workman, 29, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Samuel Allen Fooce, 43, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving license revoked for driving under the influence — third offense, no insurance and no vehicle inspection. Bond was not set.
Anthony Robert Gillig, 19, was jailed at 10:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with robbery in the first degree. Bond was set at $75,000.
Justin Ray Landers, 20, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with robbery in the first degree. Bond was set at $75,000.
David Allen Woodyard III, 28, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a bond violation. Bond was not set.