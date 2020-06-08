MILTON — A South Charleston man was arrested Sunday after an investigation into misdemeanor shoplifting led Milton police officers to the discovery of illegal drugs and drug-making material.
Brian James Smith, 39, of South Charleston, was jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville and charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug lab.
According to the Milton Police Department, when an off-duty officer with the department allegedly witnessed a shoplifting occur at a Milton gas station, he called two on-duty officers to investigate. The officers took Smith into custody for shoplifting.
As a result of his arrest, the officers brought a K-9 unit to the scene, which indicated there were drugs in Smith’s vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found 7.7 grams of heroin, .08 grams meth and $3,967 in cash. Three additional precursors to make meth were also allegedly located.
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 8 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 4:50 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Underwood Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of 8th Avenue.