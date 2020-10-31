HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 3:30 a.m. Friday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:50 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 7:40 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Piedmont Road.
Shoplifting, 7:51 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Shoplifting, 4:36 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Prostitution loitering, 4:52 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:05 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 10:32 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession with intent and deliver of a controlled substance, 4:16 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Brandon William Jones, 40, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $400,000 cash only.
Danny Michael Fulks, 35, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with violation of parole, fleeing on foot and obstructing. Bond was not set.