HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, noon Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Warrant service, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Loitering on city property and indecent exposure, 10:15 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Overdose, 6:12 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
DUI less than .150, 1:14 a.m. Monday, Francis Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Timothy W. Keyser, 58, was jailed at 10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of an altered pseudoephedrine and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Greg Alan Napier, 53, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with first-degree arson. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $22,000.