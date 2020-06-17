Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Shoplifting, noon Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Warrant service, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Loitering on city property and indecent exposure, 10:15 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

Overdose, 6:12 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

DUI less than .150, 1:14 a.m. Monday, Francis Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Timothy W. Keyser, 58, was jailed at 10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of an altered pseudoephedrine and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Greg Alan Napier, 53, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with first-degree arson. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $22,000.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.