HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:21 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, 9:21 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Hughes Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:38 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11 a.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Darrail Pulley, 23, was jailed at 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Pulley with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $75,000.
Larry Williams, 51, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Williams with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $75,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.