HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 32 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:17 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, grand larceny, midnight April 1, 900 block of 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 1/2 Washington Avenue.
Found property, trespass, 9:17 a.m. Friday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:50 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. July 4, 200 block of Maupin Road.
Trespass, 8:09 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 7 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:51 a.m. Friday, corner of 5th Street and 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:15 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Information report, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, 6th Street.
Destruction of property, 11 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Absconding, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging, 7:35 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 20th Street.
Domestic battery, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Child neglect creating risk of injury, 10 a.m. July 9, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Found property, 3:19 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Norway Avenue.
Harassment, 8 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 3rd Street.
Runaway juvenile, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 a.m. July 1, unit block of Kirk Place.
Deceased person, 1:40 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Hughes Street.
Grand larceny, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Hughes Street.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:34 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:57 p.m., corner of 23rd Street and Artisan Avenue.
Attempt to commit misdemeanor, 12:59 a.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:29 a.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, noon June 8, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, midnight April 7, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Wednesday, 100 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 4:10 p.m. Thursday, corner of 4th Street and 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 4300 block of Piedmont Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:11 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ryan Keith Amos, 43, was jailed at 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with stolen auto, petit larceny and defective auto. Bond was set at $5,100.
Stacy William Pack, 47, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with false information to law enforcement, stolen auto and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Jackie Dale Robinson, 21, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic battery, domestic assault, fleeing, improper stopping, failure to stop at stop light, improper registration, no operators, left of center, strangulation and probation violation. Bond was not set.