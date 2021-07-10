HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incidents in a report Friday. Individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Petit larceny, 12:04 p.m. July 1, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1 p.m. July 4, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, 2:50 p.m. July 4, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:10 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Parkview Street.
Shoplifting, first and second offense, 7 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 7:04 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Paraphernalia, 10:15 p.m. Thursday, 6th Avenue and 13th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 10:37 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:35 a.m. Friday, 900 block of 14th Street.
Information report, 1:21 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.