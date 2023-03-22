HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of Waverly Road.
Attempt to commit a misdemeanor, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, Guyan Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 5th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 7:45 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Warrant service or execution, 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
48-hour parking violation, 10:35 a.m. March 15, 200 block of Carrington Court.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Mark Allen Jones, 29, was jailed at 12 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jones with strangulation and domestic battery. No bond was set.
Rocky Allen Stidam, 52, was jailed at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Stidam with kidnapping and second-degree robbery. No bond was set.
Joshua Edward Davis, 30, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Davis with bond violation. Bond was not set.
Mattesha Victoria Lawrence, 26, was jailed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Lawrence with child abuse creating risk of injury. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
Dustin Workman, 30, was jailed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Workman with child abuse creating risk of injury. Bond was set at $10,000.
