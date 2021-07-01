HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Warrant service/execution, 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting; warrant service/execution, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.