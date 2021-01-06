Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Paraphernalia, 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 12th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 2:01 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Disorderly conduct and false report, 6:45 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 27th Street.

Paraphernalia, 11:58 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:34 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Adams Avenue.

Auto tampering, 2:45 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.

Destruction of property, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 2:25 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Rear West 8th Street.

Petit larceny, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 30, 600 block of Trenton Place.

Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Assault and shoplifting, 12:35 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Stolen auto, 11:46 a.m. Dec. 16, 300 block of 4th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:45 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:33 p.m. Jan. 1, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Ronald Douglass Halcombe, 26, was jailed at 9:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting and a probation violation. Bond was not set.

Jason William Smallwood, 42, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Charles Clay Sullivan, 52, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

