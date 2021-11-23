HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:22 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, 8:02 p.m. Monday, 4600 block of Altizer Avenue.
Trespass, 8:22 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 5:25 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 12th Street.
Possession of marijuana, 5:19 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Trespass, 2:53 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Richmond Street.
Shoplifting, 11 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 a.m. Nov. 17, 100 block of Parkway Drive.
Destruction of property, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 20th Street.
Battery, 7:35 a.m. Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sarah Mae Morris, 44, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fleeing. She was also jailed on an active felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Justin Lee Hager, 34, was jailed at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device, receiving and transferring stolen property and third-offense driving on a revoked license. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
