HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting — first and second offense, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 1:07 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 11:08 p.m. Thursday, 25th Street and 12th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, no proof of insurance, 9:58 p.m., 24th Street and 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 2:31 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 25th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4:20 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Trespass, 1:37 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
No operator’s license, intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 2:53 a.m., 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jasper Lee Bonecutter, 19, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted robbery. Bond was not set.
Zachary Charles Jenkins, 30, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting and fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only and $5,000 surety/cash for his offenses.
Richard Tyler Searls, 27, was jailed at 10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Sergio Darnell Washington, 26, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
