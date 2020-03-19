HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incidents in a report ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Because the full reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Shoplifting, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card — $1,000 or more, 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, Hughes Street and Vinson Street.
Domestic battery, noon Tuesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Trespassing, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 12th Avenue and 17th Street.
Operation of a vehicle without evidence of registration, 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, 12th Avenue and 17th Street.
Burglary, 6 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, 6th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Loud and unnecessary noises, 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 13th Street.