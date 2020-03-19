HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incidents in a report ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Because the full reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Shoplifting, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card — $1,000 or more, 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Street.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, Hughes Street and Vinson Street.

Domestic battery, noon Tuesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.

Warrant service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Marcum Terrace.

Trespassing, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 12th Avenue and 17th Street.

Operation of a vehicle without evidence of registration, 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, 12th Avenue and 17th Street.

Burglary, 6 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, 6th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard.

Loud and unnecessary noises, 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 13th Street.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.