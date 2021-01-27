The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 12 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Reckless driving, domestic assault, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 6 1/2 alley.

Possession of a controlled substance, 9:28 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Shoplifting, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Trespassing, 2:40 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.

Breaking and entering, 12:10 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 2nd Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 6:53 p.m. Sunday, West 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 9th Street.

Petit larceny, 10:45 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11:25 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Obstructing an officer, forgery of a public document, warrant service/execution, trespass, 9:22 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 7th Avenue.

Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 4:28 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Staunton Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:

Anthony Bell, 30, was jailed at 11:14 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation hold. Bell was arrested by members of the Huntington Police Department earlier that day for obstructing an officer, forgery of a public document and trespassing.

Jayln Maleek Dempsey, 18, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.