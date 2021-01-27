HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Reckless driving, domestic assault, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 6 1/2 alley.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:28 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespassing, 2:40 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Breaking and entering, 12:10 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 2nd Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 6:53 p.m. Sunday, West 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:45 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:25 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, forgery of a public document, warrant service/execution, trespass, 9:22 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 7th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 4:28 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Staunton Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Bell, 30, was jailed at 11:14 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation hold. Bell was arrested by members of the Huntington Police Department earlier that day for obstructing an officer, forgery of a public document and trespassing.
Jayln Maleek Dempsey, 18, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.