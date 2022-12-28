HUNTINGTON — Six people were charged with burglary Tuesday evening.
Huntington Police officers responded to a burglary report approximately 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Rotary Road.
The son of the homeowner contacted police when a neighbor told him several people were moving items outside of the home. The homeowner was taken to a nursing home several months ago.
Police heard several people talking and moving inside the home, according to the criminal complaint, and noticed the front door lock damaged.
Huntington residents Lilieni Jeans Faasavalu, 46; Kristin Michelle Morgan, 35; and Michael Edward Adkins, 38; were charged with burglary. Crystal Lee Pierce, 40, of East Lynn, was also charged with burglary.
Randy Franklin Pack, 36, of Huntington and Rebecca Lynn Queen, 40, of Huntington were charged with burglary and obstructing.
Once police knocked on the door, the noises in the home stopped and the homeowner's son provided a key to an officer.
According to the complaint, Faasavalu first told police she and Adkins were renting the residence and she was mirandized on scene.
To be mirandized means to be informed of legal rights during an arrest, including the right to remain silent or to wait for attorney to be present.
"Faasavalu eventually stated to officers that she was not renting the residence, she knew she should not be there, and that Adkins had told her the two could stay there," the complaint stated.
Three of the defendants were on active warrants in Cabell County.
Faasavalu had a warrant for a battery charge, Queen had three warrants for unlawful taking of a vehicle, shoplifting and trespassing and Pierce had a warrant for shoplifting.
Officers also observed a "plethora of drug paraphernalia" throughout the residence.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, second degree arson, 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Child abuse creating risk of injury, 9:23 p.m. Dec. 16, 1800 block of Enslow Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Child abuse resulting in injury, serious bodily or risk of death, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, person prohibited from possessing firearms, 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 22nd Street.
Deceased person, 7:15 a.m. Monday, 4200 block of Piedmont Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dakota Layne Gaylor, 20, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Gaylor with prohibited person with a firearm, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and child neglect with risk of of death or injury. Bond was set at $150,000.