HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 23 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 14th Street.
Warrant service, 11:45 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Monday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3300 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 34th Street.
Assault, 12:20 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Buffington Street.
Possession of marijuana, 2:05 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 3600 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Monday, 3600 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:30 a.m. Monday, 3500 block of Nickel Plate Road.
Found property, 1 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of Greenup Avenue, Ashland.
Malicious or unlawful assault and brandishing, noon Monday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 12:30 p.m. Monday, Maupin Road and Rotary Road.
Paraphernalia, 12:29 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service, 10:55 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 10:05 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:40 a.m. Monday, unit block of Buffington Street.
Breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:55 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespassing and battery, 7:10 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:45 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ronald Lee Westmoreland III, 20, was jailed at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was also jailed on a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Ted Sharpe II, 50, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and no helmet. Bond was $18,000.
Kenneth Marcel Simmons, 30, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
