BARBOURSVILLE — The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Misty Dawn Evans, 44, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with first-degree robbery, conspiracy and fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was not set.
Ronald Shane Bailey, 50, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Angie Jean Danicki, 44, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Amanda Jean Fuller, 38, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was set at $10,000.
Cody Brandon Stevens, 23, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and shoplifting. Bond was $13,000.
Seth William Hall, 24, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Ashley Nichole Stickler, 26, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a circuit court order. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the full reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Paraphernalia, 1:07 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 1:46 a.m. Monday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, 9:23 p.m. Sunday, Davis Street and Oney Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:54 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:20 a.m. Sunday, 7th Street and 9 1/2 Alley.
Runaway, 8:22 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 30th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 3:38 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 2:55 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 26th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 4:23 p.m. Saturday, 34th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 7 a.m. Friday, 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Information report, 3:34 a.m. Sunday, 5th Avenue and 18th Street.