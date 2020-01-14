BARBOURSVILLE — The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Misty Dawn Evans, 44, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with first-degree robbery, conspiracy and fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was not set.

Ronald Shane Bailey, 50, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Angie Jean Danicki, 44, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Amanda Jean Fuller, 38, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was set at $10,000.

Cody Brandon Stevens, 23, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and shoplifting. Bond was $13,000.

Seth William Hall, 24, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.

Ashley Nichole Stickler, 26, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a circuit court order. Bond was not set.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 13 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the full reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Paraphernalia, 1:07 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, 1:46 a.m. Monday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.

Intoxicating substances, 9:23 p.m. Sunday, Davis Street and Oney Avenue.

Destruction of property, 6:54 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 5th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:20 a.m. Sunday, 7th Street and 9 1/2 Alley.

Runaway, 8:22 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Park Avenue.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 30th Street.

Warrant service/execution, 3:38 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 2:55 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 26th Street.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 4:23 p.m. Saturday, 34th Street.

Runaway juvenile, 7 a.m. Friday, 200 block of North Walnut Street.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.

Information report, 3:34 a.m. Sunday, 5th Avenue and 18th Street.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.