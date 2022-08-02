HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Samuel Cupp, 32, was jailed at 10:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cupp with receiving a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000.
Robert L. Devaney Jr., 35, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Devaney with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Marcellus Dwain Williams, 40, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Williams with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.
Danny Dale Pack, 47, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Pack with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Myshon Juanyae Price, 27, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Price with conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000.
Josh Kyle Sleasman, 38, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Sleasman with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, receiving or transferring stolen property, and conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Bond was not set.
