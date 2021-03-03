The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:05 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Soliciting a minor via computer, 9:05 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 28th Street.

Domestic assault, 6 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West Whitaker Boulevard.

Auto tampering and grand larceny, 12:40 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.

Warrant service, 10:15 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Found property, 9:16 a.m. Monday, West 17th Street Bridge.

Warrant service, 8:27 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Brandon Lee Haynes, 30, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer. Bond was $55,000 cash only.

Daniel Lee Mcfayden, 33, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with auto tampering, breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Derek Henry Holland, 39, was jailed at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony and obstructing. Bond was $1,100.

