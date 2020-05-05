ASHLAND, Ky. — A South Point, Ohio, man was arrested on several charges following a crash in Ashland, Kentucky, on Sunday.
Christopher Bryan, 30, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and leaving the scene of an accident after police alleged he crashed into a car and ran over some trees in a yard across the street.
“We got a call about an impaired driver around 3:30 p.m. Sunday,” said Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley. “A vehicle matching his description was seen coming inbound on 13th Street and swerved near Central Parkway side-swiped another vehicle. He then ran over the curb, off the roadway, and hit some trees in a yard before getting back on the highway and leaving the scene.”
Kelley said a partial plate number was seen by witnesses and Bryan was located by officers on Lexington Avenue, across from King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Kelley said there were no injuries reported.
Bryan was also arrested for having no vehicle insurance and on an outstanding warrant out of Kentucky.
He was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center, Kelley said.
One person was jailed Monday morning, according to information provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Joshua Adam Runyon, 34, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with grand larceny, possession of stolen property, driving while revoked and trespassing. Bond was set at $40,000 surety/cash.
The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Obstructing street traffic, 10:51 p.m. Sunday, 15th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 5:19 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 11th Street.
DVP violation, 8:55 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.