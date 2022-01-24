HUNTINGTON — A man wanted in the Jan. 16 robbery of a Family Dollar on 14th Street West was apprehended Saturday.
Huntington police officers arrested Matthew Scott Smith, 50, of South Point, Ohio, without incident and charged him with second-degree robbery in the robbery of the Family Dollar located at 850 14th St. W. He also was charged with probation violation.
At about 10 a.m. Jan. 16, an employee of the store reported the robbery and said the suspect entered the store, walked to the laundry detergent aisle and loaded two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent.
According to police officials, the suspect then attempted to leave the store through the front door. When an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect had a gun and threatened to physically assault the employee. The suspect then left the store with the detergent. No one was injured during the incident.
The following information was provided by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department:
Marshall Siders, 30, of Apple Grove, West Virginia, was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of firearm and a possession of a controlled substance.
On Sunday, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to a well check call in the Apple Grove area. According to sheriff officials, Siders was shooting into the air due to mental distress.
After an investigation by Cpl. Jeremy Ferrell, Cpl. Jon Peterson, Deputy K. Anderson and Deputy C. Connor, it was discovered that Siders was in possession of multiple firearms and a substantial amount of ammunition. The officers also discovered several bags of heroin.
“We were very blessed to take control of the situation without incident and all parties involved walked away without injury,” Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said on the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
The following information was provided by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards:
Joseph McGranahan, 39, was arrested Monday morning and charged with armed robbery, assault on a police officer and assault on four store employees.
At 9:34 a.m., Walgreens in Hurricane called 911 to report a robbery in progress. According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, the first Hurricane police officer arrived on scene within 60 to 90 seconds.
As the suspect attempted to exit the store, he was stopped at gunpoint, then taken into custody by additional officers on scene.
McGranaham has an active Kentucky parole violation.
“I’m thankful for how the Walgreens employees handled this very stressful situation and thankful for the quick response and actions of the Hurricane police officers,” Edwards said on a Facebook post.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:06 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 1:06 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 23rd Street.
Warrant service/execution, 11:46 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Washington Boulevard.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, battery; malicious or unlawful assault, robbery, 10:35 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 9:15 a.m. Jan. 19, near the corner of West 11th Street and Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 7:23 a.m. Jan. 19, 900 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer; strangulation; domestic battery, 11:45 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of Apple Street, Altizer.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Eric Anthony Demasi, 42, was jailed 9 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with trespassing. Bond was set at $1,500.
Jeremy Dean Kimball, 46, was jailed 2:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shannon Ray Rose ll, 38, was jailed 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Damartae Derrell Wiggins, 36, was jailed 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, obstructing an officer and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Amanda Rose McCoy, 39, was jailed 12:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with false report and warrant. Bond was set at $6,000.
Vickie Ann Topping, 46, was jailed 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with grand larceny and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.