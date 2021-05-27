SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The South Point Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify leads in a missing persons case that is more than a year old.
Detective Craig Brafford said the department has run dry and all previous leads they have pursued have not produced any useful information.
Ricky Boyd, a 53-year-old man, was last seen or heard from on May 10, 2020, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Boyd is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and has brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description or additional details are available at this time.
“He may have been taken to Huntington or driven over there. We had a tip that he may have been taken to Kentucky but haven’t been able to confirm anything,” Brafford said. “It’s been over a year now, no one has heard from him and all leads we’ve had so far didn’t pan out, so we are hoping for the public’s help to give us some information or a direction to go in.”
Any information on Boyd should be reported to the South Point Police Department at 740-377-4011. The police department appreciates any information that might lead to Boyd’s discovery.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Neel Street.
Fugitive from justice, 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Auburn Road.
Breaking and entering auto, 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of West River Road.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Boulevard and Boulevard Avenue.
Information report, 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, Washington Avenue and West 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 15th Street.
Shoplifting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting — first and second offense, 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Kite Avenue.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 11th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Towing requirements, 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, 28th Street and Overlook Drive.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, midnight May 20, 2900 block of 7th Avenue.
Brandishing, 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:08 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Timothy Shawn Cassaday, 30, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.
Corey Charles Scarlotti, 29, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Lanelle Anne Linkfield, 31, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County arrested her after issuing a warrant. Bond was not set.