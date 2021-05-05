HUNTINGTON — The Sprint store in the Merritt’s Creek plaza in Barboursville was broken into Sunday night, according to the Barboursville Police Department.
According to a Facebook post from the department, several iPhones, Samsung phones, smartwatches and tablets were stolen from the location. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Barboursville Detective Unit at 304-736-5203, ext. 410. All tips are anonymous.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 11th Street.
Trespassing, intoxicating substances, 8:10 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Morris Court.
Harassment, 6 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Person prohibited from possessing a firearm, 5:25 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Battery, 4:07 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Panhandling, trespassing, 3:32 p.m. Monday, 28th Street and 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:10 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Paraphernalia, 4:20 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling, 4:35 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Possession with intent to deliver, obstruction, fleeing from a police officer, warrant service, 4:37 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of 6th Avenue.