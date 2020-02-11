HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Huntington late Sunday evening.
According to a 911 notification, the stabbing was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday. A notification from Marshall University was sent to students about half an hour later, stating it occurred in the 500 block of 20th Street in Huntington and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the victim’s wound was superficial. A suspect was interviewed and released Sunday evening and police plan to refer the case to the prosecutor, who will decide if charges are warranted.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance and warrant service/execution, 12:50 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 5:20 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 190 block of West 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:54 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Willoughby Avenue.
Battery, 3:50 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Adam Curry, 29, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell Count charged him with possession of an explosive device, receiving or transferring stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $30,000.
Chesley Nicole Hankins, 33, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of meth. Bond was not set.
Larry Lynn Burton, 47, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.