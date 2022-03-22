HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 21 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to return, 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, failure to process or fingerprint, disorderly conduct, 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.
Obstructing officer, destruction of property, 11:43 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 8:40 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 7:20 p.m. Monday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Possession of prescription medication, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 8:29 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 5:45 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 25th Street.
Shoplifting, trespassing, 11 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Destruction of property, 1:33 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 2:23 p.m. Jan. 27, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 2 p.m. March 18, 2000 block of McCoy Road.
Information report, 12:15 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Found property, 8:55 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 11th Street.
Shoplifting, 9:35 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 6th Avenue.
Stalking, 9:14 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 8:03 a.m. Monday, near the corner of West 11th Street and Jackson Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8:29 a.m. March 14, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:50 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
License revoked for miscellaneous reasons, 12:20 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 20th Street and 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Travis Randall Gibson, 49, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Linda Michelle Jenkins, 46, was jailed at 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with stop sign violation, license revoked for miscellaneous reasons, expired MVI and an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Amanda Mann, 44, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,500.
Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, was jailed at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with disorderly conduct and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Steven Mays Henry, 37, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with joyriding and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Logan Brooke Marstiller, 41, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing and destruction and injury of property. Bond was not set.
Michael Joseph Shell, 23, was jailed at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, reckless driving, fleeing, driving under the influence, failure to maintain control of vehicle and fleeing with reckless disregard. Bond was not set.
Brent Donovan Kapp, 33, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with battery and fraudulent schemes. Bond was not set.