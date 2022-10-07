The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — An outside contractor attempted to take drugs into the Western Regional Jail on Thursday, according to the state Department of Homeland Security.

The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the West Virginia State Police discovered what they said was 123 individually wrapped Suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items went inside the jail.

