BARBOURSVILLE — An outside contractor attempted to take drugs into the Western Regional Jail on Thursday, according to the state Department of Homeland Security.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the West Virginia State Police discovered what they said was 123 individually wrapped Suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items went inside the jail.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., the contractor responsible for delivering items to the jail was interviewed regarding the drug trafficking.
“Over the years, we have taken many proactive steps in preventing drugs from entering our facilities,” Department of Homeland Security Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy said in a press release. “This is a continuing effort directed by the Governor to eliminate illegal drugs from entering our state’s prisons and jails.
“From our body scanners to our mail program and our outstanding relationships with city, county, state, and federal law enforcement partners, we have made a difference over the past five years, reducing illegal drugs coming into our facilities. Our men and women in corrections are heroes.”
An investigation showed the illegal substances were present on the property, but the substances did not go past the jail’s doors.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:12 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, warrant service or execution, 2:12 a.m. Friday, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 12:10 a.m. Friday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Battery, 6 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Marcum Terrance.
Deceased person, 4:32 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8 a.m. Sept. 5, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Tow-in, 2:55 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 1st Street.
Petit larceny, 3 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
