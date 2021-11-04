ASHLAND — The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting involving an officer Wednesday in Boyd County.
According to Trooper Shane Goodall, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department contacted the KSP about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the shooting in Boyd County. A male suspect was transported by Boyd County EMS to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.
Details of how the officer was involved in the shooting were not disclosed.
At the request of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, Ashland Post 14, arrived on scene to assist, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:35 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 1:35 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Disorderly conduct, 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 16th Street.
DUI less than .150, 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 5th Street.
Breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 1st Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Nov. 1, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Shoplifting, 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto, 5:17 a.m. Oct. 31, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brandy J. Barlock, 33, was jailed at 8:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was not set.
Sergio D. Washington, 36, was jailed at 9:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was not set.
Donald Ean Chandler Jr., 36, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Richard Jerald Farris, 37, was jailed at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.