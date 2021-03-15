The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BUFFALO, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Putnam County on Sunday.

At about 1 a.m., Trooper J.L. Cavender responded to Hulbert Street in Buffalo, West Virginia, to respond to a call about a dead man, according to Capt. Shallon Oglesby.

Trooper J.L. Cavender confirmed the victim, 36 year old Justin Crist, was dead, in the trunk of a vehicle. Crist’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis. This investigation is ongoing.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Obstructing officer, fugitive from justice and warrant service, 10:48 p.m. Sunday.

Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Deceased person, 7:18 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.

Information report, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and second-offense DUI, 3:53 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Marcum Terrace.

Domestic violence protective order violation, 3:38 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Richmond Street.

Warrant service, 1:48 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Fleeing in vehicle, 9:18 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Smith Street.

Stolen auto, petit larceny, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 6:26 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 13th Avenue.

