BUFFALO, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Putnam County on Sunday.
At about 1 a.m., Trooper J.L. Cavender responded to Hulbert Street in Buffalo, West Virginia, to respond to a call about a dead man, according to Capt. Shallon Oglesby.
Trooper J.L. Cavender confirmed the victim, 36 year old Justin Crist, was dead, in the trunk of a vehicle. Crist’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis. This investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Obstructing officer, fugitive from justice and warrant service, 10:48 p.m. Sunday.
Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Deceased person, 7:18 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and second-offense DUI, 3:53 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic violence protective order violation, 3:38 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Warrant service, 1:48 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Fleeing in vehicle, 9:18 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Smith Street.
Stolen auto, petit larceny, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 6:26 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 13th Avenue.