HARTS, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have pursued multiple leads in an investigation that began after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Lincoln County.
At about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, State Police troopers and officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department assisted Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, a pedestrian who was struck on Big Harts Road in Harts.
The suspect fled the scene, according to State Police Capt. Robert Maddy. Workman died from her injuries at a hospital.
To report information regarding the incident, contact the West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment at 304-824-3101.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 200 block of Short Street.
Petit larceny, 1:53 p.m. Aug. 4, 600 block of 1/2 7th Street.
Obstructing traffic, 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, corner of Roland Park Drive and South Walnut Street.
Petit larceny, 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Prospect Street, Guyandotte.
Grand larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Cedar Grove Court.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Desmond Devon Magee, 27, was jailed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Magee with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $120,000 cash only.
Nathan Jack Toler, 39, was jailed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Toler with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Darnell Thurman Vance, 35, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Vance with unlawful assault. Bond was set at $11,800.
Jacob Lee Fraley, 27, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Fraley with malicious assault and interfering with emergency communications. No bond was set.
Terrie Sue McManamay, 56, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged McManamay with bond violation. Bond was not set.
