HUNTINGTON — The Aware Foundation of Virginia is seeking help in locating a missing man last seen in Huntington last week.
Richard Charles Harris, 20, was last seen leaving The Lifehouse in Huntington on Feb. 2. He spoke with his mother the next day and told her he was with a new friend. Harris has medical conditions that require medication he may be without.
Harris, a white man, is described as having a wolf tattoo on his upper right arm and a diamond on his right hand. He is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 18th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:07 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 9th Street.
Battery, 6:45 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:22 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Shoplifting, 6 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Courtney Daniel Baylous, 30, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with two counts of forgery of public record and a single count of obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $51,500.
Seth Parker Dial, 36, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Aubrey Sharnell Gardner, 28, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was $50,000.
Scotty Ray Hicks, 28, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with contraband into a facility, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fingerprint refusal. Bond was $25,600.
Heather Dawn Waldrop, 39, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $26,500.
Brandon Lee Haynes, 30, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.