HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 1600 block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto, 4 p.m. Aug. 10, 100 block of Gallaher Street.
Failure to process and disorderly conduct, 11:56 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 2 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of Emmons Avenue.
Third-degree arson, 5 p.m. Aug. 26, 800 block of South High Street.
Information report, 9:39 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 8 1/2 Alley.
Petit larceny, 3:45 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Shanelle Elaine Adkins, 20, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Travis James Persinger Sr., 30, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
Steven Patrick Crabtree, 32, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic assault, domestic battery, obstructing an officer and fleeing from an officer. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.