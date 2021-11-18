HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, 3300 block of Brandon Road.
Unlisted, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Warrant service, 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of West 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, noon Wednesday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Stolen auto, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 2:16 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Robert Earl Cureton Jr., 36, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Michael Dane Terry, 50, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with driving on a revoked license and grand larceny. Bond was $27,000.
Hannah Nicole Mulford, 20, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with intimidation of a witness, accessory after the fact and conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
Erik Mull, 32, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $15,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.