HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:56 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Grand larceny, 4:56 a.m. Friday, 2800 block of Hite Avenue.

Obey traffic control device, 2:11 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.

Assisting outside agency, 9:23 p.m. Thursday, Interstate 64 in Kenova.

Intoxication or drinking in public places, open container and trespass, 12:25 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 9:11 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property and trespassing, 5:56 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Douglas Street.

Petit larceny, 7:01 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.

Battery and destruction of property, 4:10 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Deceased person, 1:36 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon Monday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 25th Street.

Warrant service, 11:16 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 11th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

Stolen auto, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15, unit block of Division Street.

Breaking and entering, breaking and entering of an auto, 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and warrant service, 6:55 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Berkley Place.

Grand larceny and breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Sept. 13, 500 block of North Inwood Drive.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm and warrant service, 12:10 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Francis Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Casey Dakota Vernatter, 30, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.

