HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:56 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Grand larceny, 4:56 a.m. Friday, 2800 block of Hite Avenue.
Obey traffic control device, 2:11 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Assisting outside agency, 9:23 p.m. Thursday, Interstate 64 in Kenova.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, open container and trespass, 12:25 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:11 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property and trespassing, 5:56 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Douglas Street.
Petit larceny, 7:01 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery and destruction of property, 4:10 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:36 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon Monday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
