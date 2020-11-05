Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, 4000 block of Hughes Street.

Stolen auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.

Fugitive from justice, destruction of property and domestic battery, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 9th Avenue.

Fugitive from justice, 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.

Walking along streets and highways, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.

Domestic battery, 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Madison Avenue.

Deceased person, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Buffington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 25th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, 4 1/2 Alley.

Grand larceny and destruction of property, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 4th Avenue.

Battery, midnight Tuesday, 29th Street overpass.

Parole violation and runaway juvenile, 9 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Dana Alan Beaver, 51, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with child abuse resulting in injury. Bond was $20,000.

Travis Lee Brunty, 41, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Mary Ann Bryan, 45, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with child abuse resulting in injury. Bond was $20,000.

Brittany Danielle Crisp, 35, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice, domestic battery and destruction of property. Bond was not set.

Tyrone Charles Ellis, 41, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was $61,500.

Travis Lee Mcmillion, 38, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting and trespassing. Bond was set at $11,500.

