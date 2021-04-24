The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Unlisted, 1:30 a.m. Friday, 300 block of Main Street.

Warrant service, 9:25 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Malicious or unlawful assault, 7:27 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

Destruction of property, obstructing an officer and assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 7:21 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.

Deceased person, 2 p.m. April 16, 1400 block of Primrose Avenue.

Breaking and entering an auto, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hall Street.

Stolen auto, 8 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Trenton Place.

Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Falsely reporting an emergency, 6:05 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, stolen auto and breaking and entering an auto, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Washington Boulevard.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.

Information report, 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.

Domestic battery, 4:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 25th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jeffrey Lee Davis, 34, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with destruction of property, burglary and petit larceny. Bond was $10,000 cash only.

Heather Leann Maynard, 38, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with third-offense driving revoked for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny. Bond was $20,000.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler

