HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering of an auto, 9:45 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
Unlisted, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of Auburn Road.
Battery, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Trespass, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering of an auto, fraudulent use of a credit card, 10 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:41 p.m. Aug. 20, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Warrant service, 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 11:25 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11:25 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Ray Abshire, 40, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failure to appear, burglary and a probation violation. Bonds were not set.
Cynthia Rose Faulkner, 38, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was $20,000.
Martel Danwon Harris, 25, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jose Jeremias Monge, 19, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with carrying a deadly weapon, threats of terrorist acts and harassment. Bond was $31,000 cash only.
Kevin Scott Fox, 36, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.