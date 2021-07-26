The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:28 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Disorderly conduct, 9:28 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, unknown.

Petit larceny, midnight Friday, 1100 block of 11th Street.

Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering of an auto, 8:55 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.

Paraphernalia, 3:57 p.m. Friday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.

Warrant service, 4 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Roby Road.

Paraphernalia, 7:55 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.

Paraphernalia and trespass, 11:31 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:42 a.m. Sunday, Springdale Avenue.

Found property, 10 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Stolen auto and auto theft, 6:16 a.m. Sunday, 3600 block of Piedmont Road.

Discharging firearm in the city, 2:59 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.

Domestic battery and strangulation, 1:36 a.m. Sunday, 3000 block of Auburn Road.

DUI less than .150, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Corey Antwon Cline, 43, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation. Bond was $15,000.

Shawn William Carmichael, 33, was jailed at 1:51 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was $40,000.

Michael Joseph Starkey, 37, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.

