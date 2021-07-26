HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:28 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Disorderly conduct, 9:28 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, unknown.
Petit larceny, midnight Friday, 1100 block of 11th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering of an auto, 8:55 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Paraphernalia, 3:57 p.m. Friday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 4 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Roby Road.
Paraphernalia, 7:55 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 11:31 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.