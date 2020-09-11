HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 5:07 p.m. June 12, 300 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 2 p.m. Sept. 4, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3:23 p.m. Aug. 7, 1300 block of Neel Street.
Grand larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sept. 4, 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Ray Bell, 33, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, procuring utilities and fleeing. Bond was $62,000.
Jennifer Marie Chapman, 38, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $25,000.
Cody Austin Meadows, 22, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment, grand larceny, domestic assault, domestic battery and petit larceny. Bond was $33,000.
Denzil Roger Grant III, 28, was jailed at noon Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with sexual abuse by a person in position of trust. Bond was $75,000.