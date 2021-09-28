HUNTINGTON -- The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:03 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 7 pm. Sunday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:50 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 8:03 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Fugitive from justice, 7:23 p.m. Monday, 6th Street Bridge.
Trespass, 4 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 22nd Street.
Open container, 3:20 p.m. Monday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Information report, 12:50 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Underwood Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto and breaking and entering, 8:40 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:38 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:38 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, breaking and entering and warrant service, 1:04 p.m. Monday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:15 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Stolen auto, 2 a.m. Sept. 23, 26th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Obstructing an officer and attempt to commit a felony, 1:54 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Jack Lemaster, 39, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering, receiving and transferring stolen property and destruction of property. Bond was $80,500.
Timothy Dale McDaniel, 52, was jailed at 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Seth Garrett Frank, 53, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $15,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
