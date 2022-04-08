HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:48 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:48 a.m. Friday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Domestic assault, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 8 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, DVP violation, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 3:07 p.m. March 26, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, noon Dec. 1, 2019, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:53 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 3700 block of Crane Avenue, Altizer.
Petit larceny, 8:15 a.m., 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:09 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sarah Bailey, 34, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
William Norman Baker, 61, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and violation of protective order. Bond was set at $31,000.
Steve Dewayne McDilda, 39, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with false pretense and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
David Eugene Ray, 55, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with assault and burglary. Bond was set at $25,300.
Samuel Allen Fooce, 43, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering other than dwelling and petit larceny. Bond was set at $15,000.
Matthew James Hoskinson, 30, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failing to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
Ronnie Ray Morrison, 42, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
