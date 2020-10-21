HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 27 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 11:06 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5:52 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Unlisted, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Stolen auto, midnight Oct. 16, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespassing, 5:34 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 3:33 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
False pretenses and petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:33 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 11:56 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 1st Avenue.
Warrant service, 3 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service, 2 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Paraphernalia and trespassing on railroad tracks, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespassing on railroad tracks, 10 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Prostitution, loitering, walking along streets, 10:20 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 10:45 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 10:10 a.m. Monday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:03 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of 11th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 6 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of West Whitaker Boulevard.
Riding on streets and sidewalks, 9:45 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 7:15 a.m. Monday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:51 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 4 1/2 Alley.
SRL-DUI and receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 2:57 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Maple Avenue.
Battery, 12:48 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Kirk Carter, 31, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $15,000.
Justin Lee Hughes, 36, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary, violation of protection order and domestic battery. Bond was not set.